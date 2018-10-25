Video shows 18-wheeler slam into side of Texas school bus full of students

BASTROP, Texas - A Bastrop Independent School District school bus carrying 20 students was broadsided by an 18-wheeler early Wednesday morning.

There were no serious injuries reported, however the truck driver, bus driver and 10 students were taken to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries.

The accident occurred at approximately 7:49 a.m. when the bus driver attempted to take a left turn onto Highway 71, according to Bastrop ISD.

The school bus had a green light and was struck by the 18-wheeler midturn.

Ten students from Cedar Creek High School, five students from Cedar Creek Middle School, four from Cedar Creek Intermediate School and one from Colorado River Collegiate Academy were on board at the time of the accident.

Everyone involved is expected to be OK and the accident is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Watch the video below:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.