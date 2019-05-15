Video shows woman push elderly man off bus; he died from his injuries

LAS VEGAS - Cadesha Bishop, 25, is charged with open murder on an elderly-vulnerable person after she allegedly pushed a man out of a bus on March 21 in Las Vegas.

According to witnesses, Bishop was arguing with the victim and other passengers on the bus before she pushed the man out the door.

The incident was caught on video which has since been shared with the public.

The victim refused medical treatment at the time and died from his injuries on April 23.

His family notified the Las Vegas police on May 3 and Bishop was arrested May 6.

Watch the video below:

***WARNING: Some viewers may find the footage disturbing.

