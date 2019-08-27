VIDEO: This Texas parrot can grito better than you

PASADENA, Texas - So you think you can grito? This parrot from Pasadena definitely can.

Clara Berrospes, 17, found her parrot, aptly named Cotorra, in a tree 13 years ago and the talented bird has been a part of the family ever since.

Clara told KSAT Cotorra has a love for Hispanic music and has been doing the grito for a decade.

Cotorra's first grito came on a hot summer day.

"We had her outside on a chair. We had some music on, eating some carne asada. My family and I were laughing at the conversation we were having and I guess she was trying to get in on the conversation," Clara said.

Cotorra got her love of Hispanic music from Clara's dad and apparently the parrot plays favorites.

Her favorite song is Querida, by Juan Gabriel, and Cotorra also enjoys mariachis and Ramon Ayala, according to Clara.

Can you grito this well?

