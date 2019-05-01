WATCH: Dog tied up, abandoned outside NW side home, officials say

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a woman suspected of abandoning a dog outside of a Northwest side home last week.

Surveillance video shared by San Antonio Animal Care Services on Wednesday shows a woman walking up the driveway of a home on Pioneer Gold with a dog in tow, then seen tying the dog's leash to a basketball hoop. The woman is seen leaving a tied up bag of dog food next to the terrier before walking away.

ACS said the dog, which staff named Taki (like the spicy chips), is safe and was adopted soon after she arrived at ACS.

Authorities stressed in a news release that abandoning an animal is against the law and the severity of the charge that can be filed against an individual who commits such crime can range from from a class C misdemeanor to a state jail felony.

"ACS reminds residents there is a wide array of community resources available for those not able or willing to care for their pets any longer," the agency said in a news release. "In addition to local shelters, area rescue groups and even individuals provide ongoing opportunities for people to humanely re-home unwanted dogs and cats."

Officials are asking anyone with information to about the woman from the video to call 311.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.