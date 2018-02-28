Day care workers fired after videos surface of them twerking in front of children

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Employees at a New Braunfels day care have been fired after videos surfaced on social media of them acting inappropriately and twerking while on duty.

The videos were recorded at the Prodigy Learning Center in the 1400 block of South Walnut Avenue and shared to KSAT.com by Jacqueline Burner.

Burner also shared the videos in a Facebook post that had been viewed more than 133,000 times as of Wednesday morning.

Burner told KSAT.com the videos were sent to her and recorded off the former employees' Snapchat accounts. Burner added her nephew attends the day care.

Ken Brucks, owner and managing member of the day care, told KSAT.com in a statement that they do not tolerate or accept this type of behavior from any of their staff members.

Brucks said they have since terminated each of the employees involved in the videos.

Two of the videos show female employees jump on one another while small children can been seen in the background.

A third video showed one of the alleged employees pull down her pants, expose her underwear and do a twerking motion.

Twerking is a popular dance that can be done in a provocative, sexual manner.

Follow RJ on Twitter I Email story ideas to rmarquez@ksat.com

Below is the full statement in response to the videos on behalf of the Prodigy Learning Center:

"We are very aware of the videos which have surfaced on social media involving several members of our staff acting carelessly and inappropriately on our campus, while on duty. We are very disturbed and upset by what took place, and, upon learning of the incident, immediately terminated all of the employees involved in the actions displayed on these videos.

Prodigy Learning Center has been a staple in New Braunfels for almost 20 years. We are very involved in the community and were named Small Business of the Year in 2012 by the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce. We have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. We have never had any other major violation turned in about our center in those 20 years.

Please know that we - in no way condone - and will not tolerate or accept this kind of reckless and inappropriate behavior from any of our staff. We have taken immediate steps to correct the situation - including the termination of each of the employees involved. We have contacted State Licensing and reported the incident, and they are currently working with us to conclude our investigation and develop an action plan going forward. We have also communicated and met with our parents - to offer an apology, answer questions, and have offered to show the video to those who have not yet had the opportunity to view it.

We will continue to take these circumstances very seriously - and intend to do whatever we can do to continue earning the trust of our local community. We hope this single unfortunate incident will not reflect too harshly on the great reputation we have proudly built over the past 20 years."

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.