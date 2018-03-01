Married Florida middle school teacher accused of sexual relationship with 8th grader

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Stephanie Peterson, 26, is a married middle school teacher who has been accused of having a sexual relationship with an eighth-grade student.

The 14-year-old student disclosed the relationship to his parents and told them Peterson would send him nude photos.

The victim reported that Peterson told him they couldn’t tell anyone about their relationship or they’d get in trouble. He also said she bought him marijuana and bowls for smoking it, and his grades suffered after their relationship started, according to Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Peterson is charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery, and one count of transmission of harmful materials to a minor.

Arrest reports say Peterson would pick up the boy from his home after 11 p.m. while her husband was at work and wouldn’t bring him back until several hours later, according to WKMG in Orlando. Read their full story here.

Peterson resigned her teaching position at New Smyrna Beach Middle School Monday.

Her charges carry a $25,000 bond.

