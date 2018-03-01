Texas bus driver caught on video, accused of lighting meth pipe while driving

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A video has surfaced out of Round Rock allegedly showing a bus driver lighting what appears to be a crack or meth pipe.

The man in the video is driving an AGE of Central Texas bus. AGE assists aging adults and their caregivers through programs and services.

Pedro King, the man who posted the video to his Facebook page Tuesday, wrote, “Busted! Smoking meth in Round Rock… Driver for a Texas Senior Citizen Center,” as part of the video’s caption.

When KSAT reached out to AGE officials for comment, the director of marketing and communications, Rob Faubion, responded very quickly, letting us know the matter had been dealt with.

His statement is as follows:

"A video has been posted to social media showing an AGE of Central Texas employee allegedly behaving unlawfully while driving alone in one of the organization’s vehicles. The safety of our clients and the community is one of our highest concerns, and we immediately reported the employee’s actions to the Round Rock Police Department. Although this was an isolated incident by a single individual, this incident in no way reflects the mission and values of AGE of Central Texas, the professionalism of our staff, or the services our organization has offered to the community for more than three decades. That is why we moved swiftly to report the incident to the police department and terminate the individual’s employment."

Round Rock police are investigating the incident, and so far, there have been no charges.

