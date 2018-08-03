Viral video shows bison charge man after he taunts it at Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE, Wyoming - A viral video of a man taunting a buffalo at Yellowstone National Park has been viewed more than 5 million times since it was originally posted Wednesday.

The bison can be heard making grunting noises in the video as he crosses the road and the unidentified man squares up.

Lindsey Jones shared the video to Facebook and at one point can be heard in the background saying, “Oh God, oh no, no, no, no.”

The mating season for bison is late July through August, according to Yellowstone website.

Bulls display their dominance by bellowing, wallowing and fighting other bulls, with male buffalo weighing up to 2,000 pounds.

Watch the video below:

"The bison went after him a couple times and then carried on with what he was doing before he was bothered. The man did not appear to be injured and we are unsure of what happened to him after as we moved forward with traffic," Jones said.

Yellowstone is the only place in the United States where bison have lived continuously since prehistoric times. Want more facts about the wildlife at Yellowstone? Click here to visit the website.

