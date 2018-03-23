Want a unique camping experience? Try staying in a treehouse or teepee

SEGUIN, Texas - At Geronimo Creek Retreat in Seguin, campers can get a different camping experience.

Available for guests include treehouse cabins, getaway cabins and even teepees.

“They are fully furnished, insulated, fully heated and air-conditioned,” Geoffrey King, Marketing Manager said.

“At first I thought it was going to be weird and then I saw it was big and spacious, we are having fun, away from the phones and you can venture a lot outside,” Enoc Hernandez, a campsite guest said.

Depending on the layout, about six people can fit inside the teepees.

There are also different activities you can also do.

“On the property there is a ton of stuff. We have kayaks, paddleboards, you can go on the creek and even go exploring,” King said.

Prices vary depending on the time of the year, around $100-$400.

“It’s our first time here and we are having a lot of fun,” Hernandez said.

For more information you can visit their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.