San Antonio police arrest murder suspect after officers discover body

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a murder suspect in connection with a body that was found Saturday morning.

The man's body was discovered outside a home in the 1900 block of Austin Highway, police said. Officers were flagged down by a man in the area who said he had information on a homicide.

The victim has not yet been positively identified, police spokesperson Jennifer Rodriguez said.

The murder suspect was identified as Juan Fragosa, 26.

Police believe Fragosa killed the man several days before they discovered the body on Saturday morning.

The cause of death is not known, but police developed enough probable cause to arrest Fragosa on the murder charge.

"Gang, gang, gang, gang," Fragosa said when reporters asked him if he had anything to say.

Fragosa has a lengthy criminal record that includes theft, forgery and multiple drug charges.

