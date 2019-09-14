SAPD: Teen 'showing off his gun' shot 16-year-old girl at apartment complex pool

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested an 18-year-old man Friday night who is accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl at an apartment complex pool.

Michael Schweitzer was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Bexar County Jail records show.

On Sept. 8, police were called to the Verdanas at Shavano apartment complex at 17203 NW Military Highway in response to the shooting.

Witnesses told police that Schweitzer showed up at the pool, produced a handgun and shot the girl. He fled the scene with another man before police arrived at the apartment complex.

Detectives interviewed the girl Thursday at University Hospital, according to Schweitzer's arrest affidavit. She told police that she and Schweitzer made plans to meet at the pool.

When he got there, he "began showing off his gun and taking pictures," according to the affidavit. During that time, he pointed the gun at the girl and shot her.

"The victim believes the shooting was an accident," detectives wrote in the affidavit.

Schweitzer posted his $25,000 bail and was released from jail Friday night, records show.

