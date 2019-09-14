Bexar County Sheriff's deputy arrested overnight on DWI charge

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County Sheriff's deputy was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Ricardo Maldonado, 29, was arrested on the access road of 13500 block of I-10 West just after 2 a.m.

The arrested deputy is currently assigned to the detention division and was part of the jail's Special Emergency Response Team, according to a statement provided by BCSO.

"Effective immediately this deputy has been removed from the SERT team," the statement read.

The deputy will be placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

