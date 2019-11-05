Sheriff Javier Salazar to Amber Alert suspect: 'Give yourself up'

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar implored the father accused of taking his 2-year-old girl after a domestic dispute Monday to give himself up.

Salazar sent the message to Juan Trevino, 33, during a news conference Monday night.

The girl, 2-year-old Jaya Ailani Trevino, was reported missing near midnight Monday, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said Juan Trevino kicked in the door to his estranged wife's residence in the 10700 block of Shaenfield Road, threatened her with violence and assaulted her.

Trevino then grabbed Jaya Ailani Trevino, 2, and fled from the home in a black 2014 Nissan Sentra.

Salazar said Monday the vehicle was found at a West Side home, but that Juan and Jaya Trevino still have not been found.

Salazar said Juan Trevino almost may have hurt Jaya as he forced her out of the home.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 210-335-6000.

