Watch spotted in child porn pictures later discovered in suspect's bedroom, federal document says

SAN ANTONIO - A watch found during the search of an alleged predator's bedroom possibly helped federal investigators confirm that man was their suspect, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Bobby Dominguez, 31, is charged with producing child pornography.

The San Antonio FBI Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes members of the San Antonio Police Department and the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, arrested Dominguez on Thursday in the 1700 block of Montezuma Street on the city's West Side.

The watch seen in some of the pornographic pictures appeared identical to the watch found in Dominguez's bedroom, according to the complaint.

The undercover operation was started Dec. 14, when an undercover officer entered a public group on a social media app.

Dominguez allegedly sent a message to the undercover officer writing that he had "access to a 6-year-old girl," according to the complaint.

Federal investigators said that Dominguez sent pornographic pictures of the child to the undercover officer Thursday, the day of his arrest.

Dominguez initially denied producing the images but later admitted to molesting the girl and producing the pornographic images, according to the complaint.

Dominguez remains in federal detention until his next hearing in January.

