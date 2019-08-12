Water well in Castle Hills tests positive for E. coli, officials say

A raw, untreated water sample taken from a well on Lemonwood Lane in Castle Hills tested positive for E. coli bacteria during a water quality sampling Saturday, San Antonio Water System officials said.

Officials said the well is a vestige of the former BexarMet system, which only feeds limited areas in Castle Hills.

“We are constantly testing San Antonio’s water to ensure it is high quality,” said Donovan Burton, Vice President of Water Resources and Governmental Relations. “Finding this result and responding to it is part of the process of ensuring safe drinking water.”

Officials said it is not necessary to boil or treat drinking water or take any other action before consuming, adding that all raw or untreated water from a well is disinfected before entering the distribution system as finished water for customers.

SAWS has shut down, disinfected the well and retested it. It expects to have new results Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.