Woman, child narrowly escape injury when SUV barrels into bedroom

SAN ANTONIO - A driver was hospitalized after his SUV ran into a West Side home Wednesday morning, narrowly missing a woman and child, police said.

San Antonio police are still investigating what caused the crash.

Officers at the scene said the driver was heading east on Fridell Street when he failed to make a turn where it dead-ends into SW 40th Street.

His car continued heading straight, plowed through a wooded fence and crashed through a wall of Maria Gonzales' home.

The front of the SUV ended up in Gonzales' bedroom, inches from her bed.

Gonzales said that she and her 1-year-old granddaughter were lying in bed around 8 a.m. when they suddenly felt something falling on them -- the bedroom window and sheetrock from the walls, some of which landed in their hair.

Gonzales said she is thankful that none of the flying glass hit them.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital by ambulance, police said.

Firefighters helped the homeowner temporarily patch up the huge hole in her wall.

Taking in the enormity of it all, Gonzales said she feels blessed that God was covering her and her granddaughter.

