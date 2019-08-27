Overgrown yards, graffiti, potholes: Where do the most 311 reports come from in San Antonio?

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio residents have reported everything from overgrown yards to potholes through the city's 311 nonemergency line.

In the past year alone, San Antonio residents have filed 604,174 complaints through 311, either by phone, online, or through the app.

Earlier this week, city officials celebrated the one-year anniversary of the app. More than 17,000 residents downloaded the app and submitted more than 33,000 requests, according to data provided by the city.

City crews resolved 90% of the reports submitted through the app. Earlier this year, the 311SA app received the Smart 50 Award for being one of the world's top 50 transformative smart projects in 2019.

With city officials marking the one-year milestone of the app, KSAT.com broke down data provided by the city to see what issues were reported in each council district.

In total, the 311 hotline has received 604,174 reports, according to the data.

The calls, categorized by reasons, show how many calls the city got for each category over the past year:

81,147 animal calls

25,395 graffiti calls

3,991 health and sanitation calls

4,569 information calls

5,451 no category calls

191,402 property maintenance calls

200,206 solid waste calls

49,569 streets and infrastructure calls

30,739 traffic signal calls

Click through the infographic to see how many calls came in from each council district.

For the latest 311 calls the city has received, check out the city's map, which tracks the reports.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.