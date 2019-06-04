Where to get free doughnuts on National Doughnut Day

FreeImages.com/Byron Solomon

SAN ANTONIO - Friday is National Doughnut Day and that means free doughnuts for some customers.

Certain chains are giving away free doughnuts and others just have sweet deals.

Here's where to find the goods on National Donut Day:

Duck Donuts

Customers will receive a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar doughnut -- no purchase necessary.

Dunkin' Donuts

Receive a free doughnut with any beverage purchase.

Krispy Kreme

Get any doughnut free. The company is hoping to give away 1 million doughnuts for free. If the company reaches its goal, it will announce an additional giveaway in June.

Shipley Do-Nuts

So far, there haven't been any announcements, but the company has offered deals in years past.

Walmart

Stop by the bakery section for one free doughnut. The company is hoping to give away 1.2 million doughnuts.

All offers are based on participating locations. It's best to call and check if your local retailer is participating before heading to that location.

