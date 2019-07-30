Wiener dog races to return to San Antonio at Dachtoberfest

SAN ANTONIO - Save the date for one of the coolest races at Retama!

Retama Park Race Track is hosting Dachtoberfest on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. where dachshunds of all shapes and sizes will compete for top dog.

Dachshunds will race on the track in five separate categories:

Mini - Up to 11 pounds

Tweenie - 11 to 17 pounds

Standard - 17 pounds and above

Senior - 10 years old and above

Turtle - Dogs with disabilities

There will be costume contests for canines, kids and adults and a carnival.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas.

Admission is $3, and parking is free at this family-friendly event.

Food trucks and vendors will be on-hand as well for a little holiday shopping or food craving fixes.

Want to register your speedy weenie? Click here to view race rules and registration requirements.

See you at the races!

