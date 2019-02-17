Woman accidentally shot as husband cleaned gun, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was accidentally shot by her husband Saturday morning while was cleaning his firearm, police said.

Authorities were called to the 1100 block of Vista Valley Drive on the Southwest Side for a shooting, and when they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her shoulder.

Police said the woman's husband told them he was cleaning a gun when the magazine slipped from his hand and the gun discharged.

The bullet traveled through a nearby bathroom, striking the woman. Police said the woman, who is in her 20s, is expected to be OK.

"Obviously when you're dealing with a weapon you have to be very careful," an officer at the scene said. "Training isn't mandatory like it is to drive a car, but yeah, it's dangerous. You've got to be careful."

