Woman caught using high-tech bags to shoplift at North Star Mall

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a woman who they say was doing some high-tech shoplifting.

Police said 31-year-old Karena Brown had an unusual tool that helped her get stolen items past security.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, undercover security officers saw the crime go down. Police said Brown used a special shopping bag during her shoplifting attempt last Wednesday.

They say the bag was lined with a special material that prevents security tags from setting off alarms at the door, enabling her to leave undetected.

The arrest affidavit said undercover loss prevention officers at North Star Mall were watching and saw her.

Brown and three other women entered the store with the specially lined bags. When the group later saw a uniformed guard follow them, they took off running.

Police eventually stopped their car and found about a $1,000 worth of merchandise inside.

Police were able to arrest Brown as well as the others at that time, the affidavit said.

She is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.