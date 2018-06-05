Woman charged in nephew's fatal stabbing testifies at her murder trial

SAN ANTONIO - A 37-year-old woman testified Tuesday in her murder trial about the physical and mental abuse she claimed she suffered at the hands of her 25-year-old nephew who she is accused of killing.
Andira Abdelaziz is charged in the August 2016 stabbing death of Mohammed Abdelaziz.
Prosecutors said the two were involved in a romantic affair for three years before the stabbing, which the defendant's lawyers said was in self-defense.
Andira Abdelaziz told jurors about some of the alleged abuse that she was subjected to.
"I would get close to him and I would cover my head. And then he would tell me to put my hands down to my side. And he would tell me that if I covered my face, then it's going to be a closed fist," she said.
Closing arguments in the trial are expected to begin Wednesday.
If a jury finds Andira Abdelaziz guilty of murder, she could face a maximum punishment of life in prison.
