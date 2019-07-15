Woman claims she was attacked during river trip to New Braunfels

HOUSTON - A Houston woman claims she was attacked by a group of women who were trying to steal her river tubes during a trip to New Braunfels.

Lindsey Rose told our sister station, KPRC-TV in Houston, the attack left her with with a broken nose and multiple bruises that forced her to see a plastic surgeon.

"My noise is fractured or broken in three or four different spots, and I just know it's three layers of stitches," Rose said.

Rose said she was at the Lazy L and L campsite, floating the Guadalupe River near Devil's Playground, when she realized somebody was trying to take off with her tubes.

"I was just like, 'Hey, what's going on? What are you doing? Are you taking our floats?'" Rose said she asked the women.

Rose said that's the last thing she remembers.

She hopes someone witnessed the incident and reports it to the Comal County Sheriff's Office.

