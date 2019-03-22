Woman killed in officer-involved shooting ID'd; gun in her possession was fake, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 26-year-old woman fatally shot by a San Antonio police officer was in fact in possession of a non-functional replica of a handheld sub-machine gun at the time of the shooting, San Antonio police said Friday.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, Hannah Westall was in the parking lot of the Huebner Commons Shopping Center located at Huebner and Vance Jackson roads when she was shot and killed by Sgt. David Perry, of SAPD.

Police said Perry, a 23-year-veteran of the department, had responded to a report of an agitated woman and then spoke with Westall, asking her to keep her hands where he could see them.

The press release said Westall, however, ignored the request and reached behind her back, pulling out what appeared to be a functioning gun from her waistband.

Police said Westall started to point the gun toward the sergeant, who then fired several times in response.

SAPD said that during the processing of the crime scene, it was determined that the gun in her possession was actually a non-functional replica of a handheld sub-machine gun, visually indistinguishable from a fully functioning gun.

