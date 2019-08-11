Woman run over after accidentally leaving car in reverse while parking

SAN ANTONIO - A woman suffered massive head trauma Sunday morning after she accidentally left her vehicle in reverse while parking, police said.

According to police, the woman was parking on Kenton Crest around noon when the accident happened. Police said as she parked in the Northwest Side neighborhood, she inadvertently left her car in reverse.

"She was parking her vehicle, she began to get out of it -- evidently it was still in reverse, so the vehicle came back at an angle and she evidently got run over by one of the tires," a sergeant at the scene said.

The woman became caught under the front, driver's side tire, police said.

She was taken to University Hospital with serious injuries.

