Woman suspect of DWI accused of hitting, killing cyclist then hitting another car nearby

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a woman suspected of driving while intoxicated and hitting a bicyclist, killing him, then hitting another vehicle shortly after on the Northwest Side.
Investigators said the woman hit a bicyclist near I-10 and the Dominion and sped off instead of stopping to help.
Officers said the woman then hit another car near the intersection of I-10 and Camp Bullis.
Authorities finally managed to detain the woman at a third location with help from Bexar County deputies.
The victim killed is only being described as a man in his 40s.
Police say the victim was wearing a helmet and was doing everything right.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.