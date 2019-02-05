Woman suspect of DWI accused of hitting, killing cyclist then hitting another car nearby

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a woman suspected of driving while intoxicated and hitting a bicyclist, killing him, then hitting another vehicle shortly after on the Northwest Side.

Investigators said the woman hit a bicyclist near I-10 and the Dominion and sped off instead of stopping to help.

Officers said the woman then hit another car near the intersection of I-10 and Camp Bullis.

Authorities finally managed to detain the woman at a third location with help from Bexar County deputies.

The victim killed is only being described as a man in his 40s.

Police say the victim was wearing a helmet and was doing everything right.

