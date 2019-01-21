Woman wounded in drive-by shooting on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman was taken to an area hospital after she was wounded in a drive-by shooting overnight, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. on Loop 410 near Highway 281 on the city's North Side.

According to police, the unidentified victim had just left the Fourth Quarter Sports Bar located near Wurzbach Road when another vehicle pulled up and opened fire, hitting the vehicle several times.

The woman was hit in the side by the gunfire, police said. She was taken to University Hospital for her injuries.

At this time, police have not disclosed a motive for the shooting or identified a suspect or vehicle. Their investigation is ongoing.

