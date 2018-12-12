World Cup, Kawhi, and celebrity deaths top SA's Google searches for 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Google released its top searches in San Antonio for 2018 on Wednesday morning and topping the list are a big sporting event, a former Spurs player, and many celebrity deaths.

San Antonians searched the most in 2018 about soccer's World Cup, which took place this past summer. France ultimately won the tournament, capturing the sport's biggest prize for the second time in the country's history.

Second on the list of top searches was former Spurs player Kawhi Leonard, whose trade to the Toronto Raptors sent shock waves across the league and shifted the landscape in the NBA. The deal ended a nearly yearlong saga that involved a reported tense relationship between the Spurs and the player once believed to be the future face of the franchise.

The death of rapper Mac Miller of a drug overdose in his home and the suicide of Kate Spade were ranked number three and number four respectively. American celebrity chef and author Anthony Bourdain was number six on the list. Comic book superhero creator Stan Lee was number 10.

Singer and Texas native Demi Lovato was the 8th-most popular search topic in San Antonio for 2018.

And like many places around the country, the Mega Millions craze earlier this year drew many internet searches. The results of the lottery came in at number nine.

Two movies also made the list, with Marvel's "Black Panther" rounding out the top five and "Incredibles 2" coming in at number seven.

