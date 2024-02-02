Gas explosions in Kenya's capital kill at least 2, injure others and send smoke rising over homes

Firefighters put off a fire caused by an explosion at an industrial building in Nairobi, Kenya Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Gas explosions at an industrial building in Kenya's capital injured more than a dozen of people and sent a fiery smoke plume rising over homes early Friday, authorities said.(AP Photo/John Ochieng)

NAIROBI – Gas explosions at an industrial building in Kenya's capital killed two people, injured at least 29 others and sent a fiery smoke plume rising over homes early Friday, authorities said.

The deaths of an adult and a minor were confirmed as of 4:30 a.m. and the toll may rise as the day breaks, said Wesley Kimeto, police chief for the Embakasi neighborhood where the explosions occurred.

A company was refilling gas cylinders when the fire started and it badly damaged the building where the company was based, government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said.

The fire started around midnight, and firefighters Friday morning were still putting out flames that had spread to nearby warehouses. The initial cause of the fire was unknown.

Kenya Red Cross ferried 29 injured people, the organization posted on its X social media account.

Nairobi residents who took several videos of the fire with their phones were heard speaking in concerned tones, some of them screaming.

Neighbor Caroline Karanja said they had to run away after the explosion after police cordoned off the entire area.

“Police were turning away everyone and so it was difficult to access my house and I had to seek a place to sleep until this morning," Karanja said. She said the smell and smoke were still choking, and she would have to stay away for a while because she had young children.

The proximity of the industrial company to residences raised questions about enforcement of city plans. Officials at the county government have been accused of taking bribes to overlook building codes and regulations.