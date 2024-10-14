China holds large naval and air force exercises surrounding Taiwan and its outlying islands

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te delivers a speech during National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Building in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

TAIPEI – China was holding large-scale military exercises surrounding Taiwan and its outlying islands Monday.

China’s Defense Ministry said the drills were a response to Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te’s refusal to concede to Beijing’s demands that Taiwan acknowledge itself as a part of the People’s Republic of China under the rule of the Communist Party.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry called the drills a provocation and said its forces were prepared to respond.

Lai took office in May, continuing the eight-year rule of the Democratic Progressive Party that rejects China’s demand that it recognize Taiwan is a part of China. China routinely states that Taiwan independence is a “dead end” and that annexation by Beijing is a historical inevitability.