Death toll from reaches 151 in north-central Nigeria town submerged in floods, thousands displaced

People search in flooded area following a downpour in Mokwa, Nigeria, Friday, May 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Chenemi Bamaiyi)

ABUJA – At least 151 people have now been confirmed dead after heavy rainfall unleashed flooding in a market town in north-central Nigeria, the local emergency services told The Associated Press on Saturday.

More than 3,000 people were displaced in the flooding in the town of Mokwa in Niger state, more than 180 miles (300 kilometers) west of Abuja, the capital of Africa’s most populous nation, Niger state emergency agency spokesman Ibrahim Audu Husseini said.

Recommended Videos

At least 500 households across three communities were affected in the predawn rain Friday, leaving roofs barely visible and residents waist-deep in water, Husseini added.