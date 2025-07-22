AFP journalists sound alarm about dire conditions faced by hungry colleagues in Gaza

A group of journalists at the Agence France-Presse news agency is sounding the alarm about conditions faced by colleagues working in Gaza, saying that “without immediate intervention, the last reporters in Gaza will die.”

In a war-torn territory where Israel generally forbids outside journalists to enter, international news organizations like AFP, The Associated Press and Reuters rely on local teams to get out the news. They've been hampered by safety concerns and hunger in Gaza, where an estimated 59,000 people have died in the 21-month conflict, according to local health authorities.

The Society of Journalists at AFP, an association of professionals at the news agency, detailed what their Gaza colleagues are facing. AFP’s management said Tuesday that it shares concerns about the “appalling” situation and is working to evacuate its freelancers and their families.

“For months, we have watched helplessly as their living conditions deteriorated dramatically,” AFP said in a statement. “Their situation is now untenable, despite their exemplary courage, professional commitment, and resilience.”

One of AFP’s photographers, identified as Bashar, sent a message on social media over the weekend that “I no longer have the strength to work for the media. My body is thin and I can’t work anymore.”

Bashar has been working for AFP since 2010. Since February, he’s been living in the ruins of his home in Gaza City with his mother and other family members, and said one of his brothers had died of hunger, according to the journalists’ group.

The journalists receive a monthly salary from AFP, but exorbitant prices leave them unable to purchase much food.

Another AFP worker, Ahlam, said that every time she leaves her shelter to cover an event or do an interview, “I don’t know if I’ll come back alive.” Her biggest issue is the lack of food and water, she said.

Since AFP was founded in 1944, the Society of Journalists said that “we have lost journalists in conflicts, some have been injured, others taken prisoner. But none of us can ever remember seeing colleagues die of hunger.”

“We refuse to watch them die,” the society said.

AFP has been working with one freelance writer, three photographers, and six freelance videographers in Gaza since its staff journalists left in 2024. Representatives for the AP and Reuters also expressed concern for their teams there, but would not say how many people are working for them.

“We are deeply concerned about our staff in Gaza and are doing everything in our power to support them,” said Lauren Easton, a spokeswoman for The Associated Press. “We are very proud of the work our team continues to do under dire circumstances to keep the world informed about what is happening on the ground.”

Reuters said that it is in daily contact with its freelance journalists, and that “the extreme difficulty sourcing food is leading to their and all Gaza residents experiencing greater levels of hunger and illness.”

The agency said it is providing extra money to help them. “Should they with to leave the territory, we will provide any assistance to help get them out,” Reuters said.

David Bauder writes about media for the AP. Follow him at http://x.com/dbauder and https://bsky.app/profile/dbauder.bsky.social.