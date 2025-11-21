Indian combat aircraft crashes during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show Emirati men take photos of Fursan Al Emarat, the aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force during the Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) FILE - Passengers leave the baggage handling hall at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File) People walk at the Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) Fursan Al Emarat, the aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force, performs during the Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) A Boeing 777X performs during the Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
DUBAI – A combat plane crashed Friday during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show.
The Indian HAL Tejas, a combat aircraft used in the Indian Air Force, crashed around 2:10 p.m. local time while flying a demonstration flight for a crowd.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the pilot ejected, or if anyone was injured in the incident.
Black smoke rose over the Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central as a crowd of spectators watched, and sirens sounded after the crash.
The city-state’s second airport was hosting the biennial Dubai Air Show, which has seen
major aircraft orders by both the long-haul carrier Emirates and its lower-cost sister airline FlyDubai.
