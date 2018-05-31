Wounded off-duty SAPD officer's condition upgraded

SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty San Antonio police officer who was shot six times during a road rage incident is no longer in critical condition, police officials said.

Officer Dezi Rios was shot in the parking lot of the Allstars Gentlemen's Club off Interstate 10 and Wurzbach Road on Tuesday night after he was accused by a driver of cutting him off in traffic, Police Chief William McManus said.

The driver, 25-year-old Demontae Lashaun Walker, opened fire on the 11-year police veteran, McManus said.

Rios returned fire, hitting Walker three times, McManus said.

Walker has been charged by proxy with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

