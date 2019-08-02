5 cuddly canines to adopt now in San Antonio

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of lovable pups up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Thor, pit bull terrier

Thor is a male pit bull terrier currently housed at Protecting Animals Within San Antonio (P.A.W.S.). Thor loves other dogs and cats, but he would prefer a home without small children. Good news: He's already house-trained, vaccinated and neutered. Thor's current caretakers say: Thor is a happy boy who listens to commands. He just wants to make his person happy. He knows sit, shake with both hands and lay down. Read more about how to adopt Thor on Petfinder.

Diesel, Australian shepherd

Diesel is a sweet male Australian shepherd dog currently housed at Footbridge Foundation. Diesel is happy to keep company with other dogs. He's neutered, he has all his shots, and he's already house-trained. Read more about Diesel on Petfinder.

Parker, hound and Saint Bernard mix

Parker is a charming male hound and Saint Bernard mix staying at Footbridge Foundation. Parker loves to socialize, and he'll get along great with your cats, dogs and children. He is already vaccinated, neutered and house-trained. Notes from Parker's caretakers: He has turned out to be the most handsome and sweetest pup ever. He's very dog friendly, and this big doll baby will make you laugh. Apply to adopt Parker today at Petfinder.

Moo Moo, Shih Tzu mix

Moo Moo is a female Shih Tzu mix staying at Missy's Haven Canine Rescue. Moo Moo loves to socialize — she's happy to keep company with other dogs, cats and kids. Have no fear: She is already house-trained, spayed and vaccinated. A notes from Moo Moo: I'm a laid-back kind of a girl who also like to play. I really love humans and am most happy sitting in your lap all day. I like to play with my humans, and I'm not really into toys. Read more about how to adopt Moo Moo on Petfinder.

Jazzy, Shih Tzu

Jazzy is a female Shih Tzu staying at Poquita Paws Rescue. Jazzy gets along well with other dogs and cats. Poquita Paws Rescue, however, thinks she will do best in a home without small children. No need to worry: She's already house-trained, spayed and vaccinated. From Jazzy's current caretaker: She loves to be held and receive attention, but is fearful of being picked up. Once in your arms, she does fine. She is very active and loves to play. She needs time to learn to walk on a leash, and she is still learning to trust people. She sleeps well in a kennel at night and loves staying in her kennel with the door open, during the day. Read more about how to adopt Jazzy on Petfinder.

