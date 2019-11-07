Renting in San Antonio: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in San Antonio are hovering around $850. But how does the low-end pricing on a San Antonio rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

10819 Baltic Drive

Listed at $595/month, this 648-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 10819 Baltic Drive in Lockhill Estates, is 30% less than the median rent for a one bedroom in San Antonio, which is currently estimated at around $850/month.

The building offers assigned parking. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

7585 Ingram Road

Then there's this 485-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 7585 Ingram Road in Pipers Meadow, listed at $619/month.

The unit comes with a walk-in closet, a balcony and a fireplace. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3270 Nacogdoches Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 3270 Nacogdoches Road, is listed for $626/month for its 748 square feet.

You'll get a fireplace, a dishwasher and a balcony in the apartment. Building amenities include a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Animals are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3601 Magic Drive

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3601 Magic Drive, which, with 500 square feet, is going for $639/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry. Also, look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

