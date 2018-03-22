The BIG Give: SA Threads

SAN ANTONIO - If you haven't heard about this astounding non-profit yet, I am pleased to give you some details about San Antonio Threads.

San Antonio Threads aims to:

"Provide a safe and nurturing shopping experience for deserving teens. Our target age group is 12-21 years of age; to include teens in foster care, teens that have aged out of foster care, homeless teens, or otherwise deserving teens."

The stories they have and the work they do will have your heart melting!

They provide, clothing, tooth brushes, undergarments, and the daily things teens need.

We all go shopping for things like this. If you want to add an extra thing here and there to your cart, you can help donate to this beautiful organization AND even volunteer!

For more information on San Antonio Threads you can click on the website, and donate to their cause in today's Big Give online donation drive.

