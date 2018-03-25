San Antonio star to make American Idol debut

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's own Ada Vox is set to appear on ABC's American Idol tonight!

The show starts at 7 p.m. and you can watch it right here on KSAT 12.

But this isn't the start of Ada's American Idol journey.

She first auditioned as Adam Sanders on season 12.

"Since then I've gone through an evolution," sad Ada. "I'm now a part time woman. And I've grown so much as an entertainer, as a performer, as a singer because of the show and the experiences it's allowed me."

You can hear more from Ada in the video above, including the behind the scenes scoop on the judges!

