The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Do you have a cataract or problems with your vision?

New technology is now making cataract surgery safer and more effective than ever, and they are doing it right here in San Antonio.

By age 80, more than half of all Americans have a cataract.

Cataract affects over 24.4 million Americans ages 40 and older, or about one in every six people in this age range.

Focal Point Vision answered some commonly asked questions about cataract surgery and the latest technology that is available for patients.

What is a cataract?

A cataract occurs when the eye’s natural lens becomes cloudy, impairing vision, and cataract surgery involves removal of this cloudy lens and replacement with an artificial, intraocular lens.

What does modern cataract surgery improve?

Modern cataract surgery can improve near, intermediate, distance vision, correct astigmatism and have the procedure performed with a bladeless all-laser device to speed up recovery.

Focal Point Vision recently announced they are the only ophthalmology practice in San Antonio and one of six in the United States with access to a new state-of-the-art, customizable cataract surgery technology-- Light Adjustable Lens (LAL) from RxSight.

Why should a cataract surgery patient consider surgery using this LAL technology over a traditional cataract surgery?

One of the most anticipated aspects of the LAL is that patients can “try out” various scenarios such as near or distance vision, and then the surgeon can “lock-in” the patient’s preference with a simple light treatment in the clinic.

In a pivotal Food and Drug Administration study, LAL patients saw significantly better than traditional cataract patients. If a patient has high visual demands, specialists can now fine-tune vision with adjustments, unlike any other surgical procedures.

Who is a candidate for the surgery using this (LAL) technology?

A patient who is a candidate for traditional cataract surgery would be a candidate for the LAL in most cases.

If you are interested in cataract surgery, Focal Point Vision has a location at the Medical Center, Alamo Heights and in Schertz.

For more information, visit focalpointvision.com or call 210-614-3600.