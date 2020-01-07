Sneaky ways to load your meals with veggies

SAN ANTONIO – Not getting enough veggies in your diet? Nutritionist Jess Romeo has you covered.

Check out these recipes that pack the good stuff into dinner, breakfast and dessert.

You can follow Romeo on Instagram and check out her website for more delicious recipes.

Meat sauce loaded with veggies

Spaghetti takes a healthy turn with zoodles.

• 1 pound ground beef

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 diced onion

• 2 cups diced mushrooms

• 1 diced bell pepper

• 3 cloves of garlic

• 2 large handfuls of spinach, roughly chopped

• 1 15-ounce jar of marinara sauce (Romeo prefers sauces with 6 grams of sugar or less)

Directions:

In a large skillet brown the ground beef, then remove and set aside.

Next heat the olive oil over medium high heat, add the diced onions and sauce until slightly brown.

Add the diced bell peppers and sauce until softened, then add in the diced garlic and mushrooms and sauté a few minutes or until softened.

Throw in the spinach and let it wilt for a minute or so, then add the jar of marinara.

Add in the cooked ground beef and let it all simmer for about 5-10 minutes.

*Romeo likes to serve this meat sauce over zoodles that have been quickly sautéed in olive oil.

Egg Cups

Easy-to-make egg cups kick off a nutritious day.

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 onion, diced

• 1 bell pepper diced

• 1 sweet potato, peeled and diced small

• 2 cups of spinach, chopped

• 1 dozen eggs

• 1/4 cup heavy cream (omit if dairy free, or use coconut milk)

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees, line a muffin tin with liners or grease well.

In a large skillet add the oil and heat on medium high, sauté the veggies (except the spinach) until softened.

In a large bowl combine the eggs and whisk, add in the sautéed veggies, add the chopped spinach, heavy cream and seasonings and whisk until well combined.

Pour the egg mixture into each muffin cup and bake for approximately 20-25 minutes.

*They will “poof" up like soufflés and later fall, so don’t be alarmed.

*These can be made in batches and individually wrapped and frozen up to 3 months (simply reheat in the microwave).

Gluten Free Zucchini-Banana Bread

Gluten-free banana bread with zucchini.

Ingredients:

• 1 cup shredded zucchini (drain with paper towels by squeezing the excess moisture out of the zucchini)

• 2 ripe bananas, mashed

• 3 eggs (room temperature works best)

• 2 tablespoons safflower oil (or melted coconut oil)

• 2 1/4 cups almond flour

• 1/3 cup coconut sugar

• 1/4 cup tapioca starch

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 2 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Preheat Oven to 350 and line a bread pan with parchment paper or grease liberally.

Shred the zucchini and drain the excess moisture with paper towels.

In a large bowl whisk the mashed banana with the eggs, coconut sugar, safflower oil and vanilla.

In a separate bowl, combine the almond flour tapioca flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

Stir the dry mixture into the wet. And fold until combine. Add in the zucchini and fold in.

Add the mixture into the bread pan and bake for 55-60 minutes or until golden brown and a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

Cool for approximately 20 minutes on a wire rack.