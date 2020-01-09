VIA’s 10-year action plan to deliver a better, faster, smarter transit system

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – You told the city what matters most to you and VIA Metropolitan Transit listened.

VIA is reimagining mobility to deliver a better, faster, smarter transit system so you can spend more time doing what you love.

More than 1 million new residents will call Bexar County home by 2040.

If we do nothing to improve our transportation network, VIA estimates show commuters will spend three hours per week sitting in traffic.

That’s why VIA created its VIA Reimagined 10-year action plan designed to address the transportation challenges we’re facing today and in our future.

The action plan is built on three key elements, better bus service, advanced rapid transit and smart transit solutions.

Better bus service

The plan will position VIA as the leading regional mobility provider by improving our bus system for more frequent service, more express and crosstown routes, expanded late-night and weekend service.

Takeaway: More access to jobs, population centers and affordable housing.

Advanced rapid transit network

Transit vehicles will be in dedicated lanes free of congestion. The plan will cut down on commute times.

Takeaway: A network of high-capacity vehicles running in dedicated lanes to bypass traffic.

Smart transit

Technology makes VIA service flexible and easy to use through mobile apps, real-time “next bus” information and connections to first- and last-mile solutions like bikes, scooters and ride-share.

Takeaway: The smart transit initiative will include the VIA Link, a mobility-on-demand service that provides faster and more reliable service where bus service might not be as efficient.

Still have questions, comments or concerns?

Join VIA at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, for its telephone town hall. It will be an open conversation about VIA Reimagined.

You can participate from where ever you may be by simply registering at viainfo.net/reimagined-live.

Visit viareimagined.com to read more about the plan elements, learn about upcoming community events, meetings and future telephone town halls or call 210-362-2020.