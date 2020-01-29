A sheepdog story with heart

SAN ANTONIO – Jo Anne Noble had a diverse and exciting career. She was a founding member and former president of the Texas Hill Country Stockdog Association, served as a board member of the Texas Sheepdog Association, organized the herding trails at the San Antonio highland games and led her sheep and dogs through the streets of downtown San Antonio in the Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive.

Noble passed away at the age of 64 in April of 2017. But her legacy lives on in the sheepdogs she raised and the livestock they herd. The dogs and sheep will walk the streets of the Alamo City once again in the 2020 Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive this Saturday.

Watch the video above to learn about Noble’s legacy, and don’t miss KSAT 12′s live broadcast of the parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday.