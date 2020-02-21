Rodeo Spotlight: What is the Rodeo Star Experience like?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready for a VIP rodeo experience!

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is giving guests a truly special experience to get the best seats in the house at the AT&T Center.

Jen Tobias-Struski gave us a sneak peek at what you can expect with the Rodeo Star Experience package.

The highlight of the Rodeo Star Experience is being escorted down to the rodeo dirt for the featured entertainers and seated directly around the rotating stage.

The Rodeo Star Experience includes:

First-class catered meal

Two drink tickets (redeemable at selected Aramark locations)

Rodeo performance seats in the Fan Zone

Complimentary parking in designated areas

Stage-side seating on the “dirt” during the entertainer performance

“Star Experience” gift

Click here for more information on the Rodeo Star Experience.

You can purchase the Rodeo Star Experience by selecting the “star experience” option.

For more rodeo spotlights, visit ksat.com/topic/rodeo.