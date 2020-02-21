Western wear must-haves for rodeo (or any) season

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Have you been to the rodeo this month?

If you haven’t found the time to make it out to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo at the AT&T Center yet, it will conclude on Sunday, but good news: You can do western wear any time of year.

Established in 1949, the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo has grown to be one of the largest and most prestigious single events in the city, with more than 1.9 million visitors each year.

There’s something at the rodeo fairgrounds for all ages. Whether you want to see bull riding or tour the rodeo carnival, it’s always fun to dress the part.

Here are some fashion tips to have the best looking outfit, whether you’re at the rodeo grounds or dancing the night away.

Ladies must-haves

Button-up shirt or cashmere blouse

Suede leather leggings

Leather belts

Handmade western boots

Men’s essentials

Handmade western leather boots

Cotton pullover

Button-down long sleeve shirt

While you’re out shopping for shirts, sweaters, vests, belts, accessories or boots, Lucchese Bootmaker can be your one-stop-shop for rodeo essentials.

Lucchese at the Alamo Quarry Market is open seven days a week and is available for appointments to fit you for Lucchese boots.

For more information, visit lucchese.com or call 210-828-8419.