Aerobics is back: get your sweat on!
HIGH Fitness is combining old school fitness with HIIT training
We all remember the the days of leg warmers and skin tight aerobics workout suits--if you don’t, it’s time to start feeling the music with HIGH fitness.
“It’s fun, but it’s also a community,” Lauren Mortensen, instructor, said.
The class combines intervals with dance and what you get is a full body cardio workout.
Click here for more information on the classes at area YMCAs.
