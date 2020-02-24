71ºF

Aerobics is back: get your sweat on!

HIGH Fitness is combining old school fitness with HIIT training

Jennifer Struski, Producer/Multi-Media Journalist

We all remember the the days of leg warmers and skin tight aerobics workout suits--if you don’t, it’s time to start feeling the music with HIGH fitness.

“It’s fun, but it’s also a community,” Lauren Mortensen, instructor, said.

The class combines intervals with dance and what you get is a full body cardio workout.

Click here for more information on the classes at area YMCAs.

