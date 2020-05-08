An (easy) impressive bundt cake for mom

SAN ANTONIO – Courtney Rich, Cake by Courtney, is a self-taught cake baker with a passion to share her skills with others.

She has dozens of recipes on her website and her cake classes have gone virtual. Click here for more on her online tutorials and online classes.

For her easy (anyone can do) Raspberry-lemon glaze recipe:

• 4 tbsp unsalted butter

• 1 cup powered sugar

• 2 tbsp raspberry jam

• juice from 1 lemon

Bundt cake must-dos:

Tip 1 - oil + flour in pan for the best release of the cake

Tip 2 - Lower heat from 350° to 325°

Tip 3 - Bake for 45 minutes

Tip 4 - Let cake cool for 30 - 40 minutes

Tip 5 - Slightly slam the cake for the release

Tip 6 - Use heating rack over cookie sheet for dripping

Tip 7 - Top it off with freeze dried berries and lemon zest