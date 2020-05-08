An (easy) impressive bundt cake for mom
Cake expert shares her tips + tricks in time for Mother’s Day
SAN ANTONIO – Courtney Rich, Cake by Courtney, is a self-taught cake baker with a passion to share her skills with others.
She has dozens of recipes on her website and her cake classes have gone virtual. Click here for more on her online tutorials and online classes.
For her easy (anyone can do) Raspberry-lemon glaze recipe:
• 4 tbsp unsalted butter
• 1 cup powered sugar
• 2 tbsp raspberry jam
• juice from 1 lemon
Bundt cake must-dos:
Tip 1 - oil + flour in pan for the best release of the cake
Tip 2 - Lower heat from 350° to 325°
Tip 3 - Bake for 45 minutes
Tip 4 - Let cake cool for 30 - 40 minutes
Tip 5 - Slightly slam the cake for the release
Tip 6 - Use heating rack over cookie sheet for dripping
Tip 7 - Top it off with freeze dried berries and lemon zest
