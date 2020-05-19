Summer camp ideas

SAN ANTONIO – While many families are not using daycare this summer, it can be hard to make sure your children are entertained and learning while you’re working during the day. So here are a few places in San Antonio that are opening up their Summer Camps, with regulations based off of the CDC and State recommendations.

The Doseum is offering many different camps where your children can be educated on different activities. They are regulating the amount of people and the activities that they will be doing in order to create a safe and enjoyable camp experience. For more information head to their website.

Abby’s Attic has sewing classes to enhance your child’s ability to sew and their motor functions with great activities. They offer different themed sewing classes based on the campers interests. The camps will be available at both locations, go to their website to find out more.

The Culinary Cottage has cooking classes for a range of kids and adults. Including a class for those about to go to college to learn different meals they can make on their own. To sign up for a class, or learn more about them, head to their website

Gypsy Farms has Summer Camps for those who want to enhance their horse riding abilities and to learn how to care for the animals on their own. Head to their website for find out more about the camps.

Spring Creek Stables is also offering many horse camps. They teach valuable information about Horses through practice and games that give the campers a fun way to absorb facts. Check out their website for more.