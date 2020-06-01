The Look: National nail polish day

SAN ANTONIO – Have you thought about the different ways you can use nail polish? It’s not just for your nails! In honor of national nail polish day, Elsa Fernandez from Eye Candy Boutique shares different uses for the common household item. She demonstrates how you can use it to color coat lock and keys, dazzle up your makeup brushes and more! Watch the video above and you might find out some helpful hacks that you have never thought of.

If you want to find out more about Eye Candy Boutique, head to their website. They are offering online shopping to help make their fashion more accessible to you!