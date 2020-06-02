Savory summer salad

SAN ANTONIO – This salad is perfect for hot days. Whiskey Cake has a lot to offer on their menu, and this salad is only one of their summer delights. Chef Mary Lou Davis shares their recipe. This is not your normal salad, it has bacon and an egg on the side!

Whiskey Cake is doing their part to keep their restaurant clean and make sure customers feel safe. They are offering touch-free and single use menus for people to enjoy. The tables are also each six feet apart. If you are interested in learning more about what they are doing, head to their website.

INGREDIENTS