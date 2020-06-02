Savory summer salad
Refreshing greens for those hot summer days
SAN ANTONIO – This salad is perfect for hot days. Whiskey Cake has a lot to offer on their menu, and this salad is only one of their summer delights. Chef Mary Lou Davis shares their recipe. This is not your normal salad, it has bacon and an egg on the side!
Whiskey Cake is doing their part to keep their restaurant clean and make sure customers feel safe. They are offering touch-free and single use menus for people to enjoy. The tables are also each six feet apart. If you are interested in learning more about what they are doing, head to their website.
INGREDIENTS
- Kale mix
- purple and regular kale
- Bacon vinegrette
- Shaved brussel sprouts
- Bacon bits
- Red onions
- Tomatoes
- Peppers
- Blue Cheese
- Apples
- Salt + Pepper
- Fried six-minute egg
