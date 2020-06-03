Over-the-top cinnamon rolls in San Antonio

San Antonio – If you’ve ever opened your own business you know those first few months are the toughest. Imagine doing it during a pandemic and with a newborn baby.

That all didn’t slow down a local couple who brought the famous Cinnaholic brand to San Antonio. You might have first seen it on ABC’s Shark Tank. They feature over-the-top cinnamon rolls made without any animal products - all vegan here.

San Antonio’s Cinnaholic not only has the incredible creations they’re known for, but add to that menu, churros, baby buns (mini cinnamon rolls), edible cookie dough, brownies, cookies, and cinnacakes ... yup a whole cake made out of cinnamon rolls. They also recently rolled-out iced coffee made by their next door neighbor, Brown Coffee, a local favorite of coffee lovers.

Co-owners Nicki and Ben would be glad to have you stop by and try a treat. You can enjoy their outdoor patio or even pick up your treats curbside. There are also multiple delivery services that can bring their goodies straight to you.

Check out Cinnaholic San Antonio here.

More ways to satisfy your sweet tooth here